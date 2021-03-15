J&J Unit Wins Another Shot At Medical Stapler IP Amendment

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit rejected Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon's appeal of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's invalidation of more than a dozen claims in a medical stapler patent, but said that the board wrongly turned away the company's attempt at substituting some claims. A three-judge panel on Monday affirmed part of the PTAB decision finding that 14 claims in the patent — which covers a surgical stapling device — were not patentable. Ethicon had fought the board's determination that those claims were anticipated by an earlier patent referred to as Wales, basing its argument on its own claim construction of...

