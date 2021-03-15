Energy Co. Nine Point Hits Ch. 11 With Credit Bid In Hand

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Colorado-based oil and gas company Nine Point Energy on Monday filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware bankruptcy court with more than $100 million in debt, as well as a bankruptcy financing package and a credit bid from its secured lenders. According to the Chapter 11 petition, Nine Point's board authorizes the company to enter into an agreement for debtor-in-possession financing and a stalking horse credit bid, which the company said in an announcement is coming from its secured lenders. "We are confident that this is the best path forward for Nine Point, and that we will emerge from the Chapter...

