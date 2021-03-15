Biden DOJ Changes High Court Position On Sentence Relief

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration told the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday that it will no longer argue that people serving time in prison for low-level crack offenses are ineligible for reduced sentences under the First Step Act of 2018, abandoning the Trump administration's strict reading of the criminal justice reform law. The U.S. Department of Justice said it now considers low-level crack offenders to have a "covered offense" under Section 404 of the First Step Act that allows them to seek a reduced sentence before a judge. Before, the DOJ said only those convicted with large quantities of crack had such a...

