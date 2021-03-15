RBG's 88th Birthday Prompts Memories Of A Feminist Icon

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 11:22 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer joined judges, attorneys and former clerks from across the country Monday in recalling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on what would have been her 88th birthday, with Justice Breyer eulogizing a feminist icon who "made the world a better place." People gather at the U.S. Supreme Court to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 19, 2020, the day after she died at age 87. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) The late justice was "a rock" who thought before she spoke, Justice Breyer said, paying tribute to his friend and colleague during the inaugural Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture, an online event hosted...

