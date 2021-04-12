Breaking IP Barriers: Q&A With Dechert's Nisha Patel

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 11:05 AM EDT) -- When Dechert LLP partner Nisha Patel was in college, she was at times the only woman in a class with dozens of men. Though less extreme, that disparity continued as she became an intellectual property litigator working in high tech. Nisha Patel In a recent interview, Patel, the daughter of Indian immigrants, stressed the need for mentoring to get women interested in STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — and IP law, and she encouraged firms to make sure they give ample opportunities to new lawyers from underrepresented groups. Armed with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering and computer...

