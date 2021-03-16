Cannabis Co. Trulieve Hires Akerman Partner As New GC

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Former Akerman LLP partner Zachary Kobrin has joined multistate cannabis company Trulieve as general counsel, part of a hiring spree announced Monday that the company said was meant to bulk up its C-suite. Trulieve, based out of Tallahassee, Florida, is one of the country's largest cannabis companies, with 78 stores, about 2 million square feet of cultivation and operations in six states. Kobrin joins a legal team led by Eric Powers, who was promoted from general counsel to chief legal officer as part of the company's changes to its executive team, Trulieve said in a release. Powers will turn his focus...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS