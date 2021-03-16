BoE Sees No Major Changes To Capital Rules For Insurers

Law360, London (March 16, 2021, 12:03 PM GMT) -- The Bank of England said on Tuesday that it has "no interest" in endangering policyholders by watering down capital requirements for insurers, as it plans an overhaul of European Union rules after Britain left the bloc's regulatory orbit. Sam Woods, deputy governor of the central bank, said any changes it makes to the EU's Solvency II Directive on capital reserves would not undermine safeguards against failures of insurance companies. The BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority is reviewing the rulebook, which governs how much capital insurers are required to hold onto so that they can withstand market shocks and still pay out on...

