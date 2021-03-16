NatWest Becomes 1st Bank Charged Under UK's AML Rules

Law360, London (March 16, 2021, 8:47 AM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has hit NatWest with criminal charges for allegedly failing to comply with anti-money laundering laws in the first-ever prosecution of a bank under the rules. The City watchdog has said that NatWest failed to "monitor and scrutinize" a corporate customer that deposited £365 million ($505 million) into an account. (iStock) The regulator said in a statement on Tuesday that NatWest had failed to "monitor and scrutinize" a corporate customer registered in Britain that deposited £365 million ($505 million) into an account between 2011 and 2016. The money paid into the account came in larger and larger cash...

