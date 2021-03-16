FCA Pensions Rules Could Lead To Revolution In Transfers

Law360, London (March 16, 2021, 3:24 PM GMT) -- New rules governing pension transfers introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority could lead to a "quiet revolution" in the financial advice market, potentially saving investors tens of thousands of pounds in their retirement, a consultancy has said. Lane Clark & Peacock LLP said on Monday that new requirements brought in last October could mean that less retirement money is invested in funds linked to wealth management companies and more in workplace pension plans. The FCA is concerned that consumers are being given poor guidance by financial advisers, with many savers encouraged to put their nest eggs into unsuitable investment schemes....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS