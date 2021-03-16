Swiss Re To Exit Coal In Net-Zero Emissions Push

Law360, London (March 16, 2021, 3:44 PM GMT) -- Swiss Re unveiled plans on Tuesday to completely phase out thermal coal from its treaty reinsurance business as early as 2030 as the company moves toward net-zero-emissions insurance underwriting. Zurich-based Swiss Reinsurance Co. Ltd said it will start phasing out the fossil fuel used in electricity generation by introducing coal exposure thresholds for treaty reinsurance and insurance in business such as property, marine cargo and engineering by 2023. Treaty reinsurance is cover bought by one insurance company from another. The thresholds will be gradually lowered and Swiss Re will phase out exposure to coal in countries belonging to the Organisation for...

