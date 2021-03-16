EU Insurers Warn Of €60B Risk-Taking Hit From Solvency Plan

Law360, London (March 16, 2021, 1:59 PM GMT) -- European insurers hit back on Tuesday at the European Union's plan to overhaul its rules on capital buffers, saying the bloc's excessively cautious approach will reduce risk-taking by approximately €60 billion ($72 billion). Insurance Europe, a trade body representing the sector, warned that the planned reform of the bloc's capital adequacy regime, known as Solvency II, will hurt the industry. The Solvency II Directive governs how much cash insurers are required to hold. The proposals put forward by the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, known as EIOPA, would mean the insurance industry has €60 billion less in money that it could...

