FCA Adds Bite To AML Regime With 1st Criminal Charges

Law360, London (March 16, 2021, 6:01 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority launched the first prosecution of a U.K. bank for failing to comply with anti-money laundering rules on Tuesday in a watershed case that will send tremors through London's financial institutions. The charges against NatWest "set an important precedent" that show the City watchdog is not afraid to pursue big names, a legal expert has said. (iStock) Charging NatWest over its handling of funds from a customer incorporated in Britain allows the FCA to fire a warning shot showing that it intends to make good on its pledge to use its criminal enforcement powers under the country's AML regime....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS