5 Firms Craft SPAC Deal For $10.4B Cryptocurrency Platform

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 12:01 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency trading platform eToro Group will go public at a roughly $10.4 billion valuation by merging with a special purpose acquisition company led by the co-founder and former CEO of Bancorp, the companies said Tuesday, in a transaction driven by five law firms. The deal sees eToro Group Ltd. combining with FinTech Acquisition Corp. V, and the resulting entity is expected to use the eToro name and list on the Nasdaq, according to a statement. The merged entity will have an estimated equity value of about $10.4 billion. Formed in 2007, eToro describes itself as a "social investment network" that enables...

