Linklaters Guides PE Buy Of UK Insurance Services Firm

Law360, London (March 16, 2021, 5:29 PM GMT) -- Davies Group said on Tuesday that it has received a majority investment from private equity firm BC Partners, as the insurance services company plots further international growth. London-based Davies Group Ltd. said its existing private equity investors, HGGC and Alberta Investment Management Corporation, known as AIMCo, would remain with the business as minority shareholders following the deal. The company declined to comment on how much the new majority owner had invested in the business, nor what percentage stake it had taken. "We are excited to welcome BC Partners as a majority investor as we embark on this next phase of international...

