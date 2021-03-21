Improving Protections For Immigrant Domestic Abuse Victims

By Ashley Carter and Richard Kelley |

Ashley Carter Richard Kelley

(a) A person commits the offense of blackmail, if, with intent to obtain property of another or to cause another to do or refrain from doing any act, that person threatens: (1) To accuse any person of a crime; (2) To expose a secret or publicize an asserted fact, whether true or false, tending to subject any person to hatred, contempt, or ridicule; or (3) To impair the reputation of any person, including a deceased person.

(a) A person commits the offense of blackmail when that person, with intent to obtain property of another or to cause another to do or refrain from doing any act, threatens to: ... (5) Notify a federal, state, or local government agency or official of, or publicize, another person's immigration or citizenship status.