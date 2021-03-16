EU Makes AML Arrests In €130M Scrap Metal Scam

Law360, London (March 16, 2021, 5:04 PM GMT) -- European authorities have arrested 15 people on suspicion of money laundering and illegally trafficking metal waste in a €130 million ($155 million) operation, the bloc's crime-fighting agency said on Tuesday. The suspects, who were arrested in Italy and Slovakia, were allegedly involved in trading waste metal by using fake invoices and bogus companies in different countries — which is illegal under EU law — the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation, known as Eurojust, said. The criminal gang produced bogus certificates and invoices, pretending that the waste was scrap metal, which is allowed for trade if declarations of conformity are provided, according to...

