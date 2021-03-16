Fed. Courts Faced Bigger Issues In 2020 Than Filing Spike

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The federal judiciary last year saw a nearly 60% jump in civil case filings, but the narrow reasons for that spike were small potatoes for the courts compared to the global pandemic and security issues, according to a report published Tuesday. Total civil case filings technically rose 58% in federal district courts, according to the Annual Report of the Director of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts. However, the rise in filings was largely due to the fact that "cases alleging personal injuries climbed 242% in response to multidistrict litigation filed in one district court," the report stated. That MDL...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS