FTC Leads International 'Rethink' Of Pharma Merger Reviews

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Antitrust enforcers in the United States, the U.K., Europe and Canada announced a joint review of how they analyze pharmaceutical mergers Tuesday, aiming for "concrete and actionable steps" to revise an approach criticized by members of the Federal Trade Commission long before its new leadership took the reins. FTC Acting Chair Rebecca Kelly Slaughter specifically pointed to her past criticism in Tuesday's announcement of the commission-led initiative, which currently includes enforcers from United Kingdom, the European Union and Canada, as well as the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division and a handful of state attorneys general, with the possibility of more joining...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS