LinkSquares Appoints DraftKings GC As Chief Legal Officer

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Contract software company LinkSquares Inc. announced Tuesday that it had appointed DraftKings general counsel Tim Parilla to be the company's new chief legal officer. LinkSquares said Parilla will oversee the company's legal posture and act as a strategic adviser to its management and corporate counsel customer base. Parilla told Law360 Pulse that along with overseeing the company's substantive legal work, he will also participate in product guidance, including helping the team evaluate different kinds of features and providing the perspective of an in-house attorney. Parilla said he will also help LinkSquares in scaling the company. "As we go and raise funding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS