Crypto Fintech Bitpanda Valued At $1.2B After Funding Round

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Vienna-based investment platform Bitpanda unveiled a $1.2 billion valuation Tuesday after it raked in fresh capital in a funding round led by Valar Ventures, which is backed by PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel. Bitpanda said in a news release it reached unicorn status — an industry term for privately held companies valued at more than $1 billion — after landing $170 million in Series B funding from Valar Ventures and DST Global to expand its platform. The Vienna-based financial technology company claimed it has now become Austria's first unicorn. Eric Demuth, Bitpanda's co-founder and CEO, said in the statement that its new...

