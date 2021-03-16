Chevron Misleads With Climate-Friendly Ads, FTC Told

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups brought a first-of-its-kind false advertising claim in the Federal Trade Commission, alleging Chevron is misleading the public by making itself appear more climate-friendly and racial-justice-oriented despite continuing to operate a business that overwhelmingly relies on fossil fuels. Greenpeace USA, Global Witness and Earthworks told the commission Tuesday that the energy giant is spending millions of dollars a year in advertising and marketing campaigns to give consumers the false and misleading impression that the company is taking aggressive steps to help tackle and mitigate the challenges of climate change. The groups said that despite those campaigns claiming to be moving...

