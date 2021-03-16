Biden Urged To Halt New Offshore Oil Leases For Near Future

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Environmental advocates lodged a petition with the U.S. Department of the Interior on Tuesday asking the agency to ban new federal leases for offshore oil and gas development for a five-year period, arguing the moratorium is needed to make good on President Joe Biden's promise to combat climate change. In a 43-page petition, Center for Biological Diversity, Cook Inletkeeper, Healthy Gulf and Wishtoyo Chumash Foundation asked freshly confirmed Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to seize an upcoming opportunity to put in place a new five-year Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program that doesn't open up any new leases for offshore...

