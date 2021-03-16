HighPoint Gets OK For Ch. 11 Plan Hearing 4 Days After Filing

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday approved oil and gas producer HighPoint Resources' first-day request for a Thursday confirmation hearing for its prepackaged Chapter 11 plan, overriding arguments the bankruptcy is being pushed forward too fast. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi scheduled HighPoint's plan confirmation hearing just four days after the company filed for Chapter 11 over arguments from the federal government that creditors had not been given enough notice. "No notice period is being shortened," he said. Denver, Colorado-based HighPoint filed for Chapter 11 on Sunday, seeking approval for a plan to merge with fellow Denver-based oil...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS