DC Circ. Upholds NLRB's Bargaining Ruling Against Metal Co.

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday upheld the National Labor Relations Board's ruling that PCC Structurals violated federal labor law by not negotiating with a bargaining unit of welders, rejecting the metal company's argument that the unit was not appropriate. In a brief unsigned order, a three-judge panel of the appeals court granted the NLRB's petition to enforce a November 2019 ruling that found PCC violated the National Labor Relations Act by refusing to bargain with an International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers local that represents welders at the company. The court's decision marks another loss for PCC in a case...

