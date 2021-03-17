Wis. Justices Order Environmental Impact Review Of Tax Rule

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 2:52 PM EDT) -- The Wisconsin tax department must conduct an environmental impact study for its rule regarding which conservation easements qualify for assessment as lower-taxed agricultural land, the state high court said, saying the department failed to consider the rule's indirect environmental impacts. The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed enforcement of the 2015 rule promulgated by the state Department of Revenue and ordered the department to prepare an environmental impact statement. The justices ruled in favor of Applegate-Bader Farm LLC, which asserted the department had failed to carry out its duties under the Wisconsin Environmental Policy Act, or WEPA, by not preparing an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS