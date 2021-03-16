ITC Judge Clears Samsung In Patent Fight With Dynamics

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A U.S. International Trade Commission administrative law judge found that Samsung hasn't flouted federal import trade law by importing smartphones that Dynamics Inc. said infringed its patents for certain types of payment cards. Administrative Law Judge Cameron Elliot on Tuesday issued an initial determination finding that Samsung didn't violate Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, which prohibits the importation of products that infringe U.S. patents. While the administrative law judge found that Samsung infringed claims of four Dynamics patents, he also found either that those claims are invalid or that Dynamics does not have a domestic industry for them...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS