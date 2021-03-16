Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Fintiv Rule Challenges Face Long Odds After Fed. Circ. Ruling

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit ruling from last week suggests critics of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's policy of refusing to review patents when a trial is looming in district court face major obstacles in getting the courts to overturn the rule, and may need to hope the patent office or Congress steps in.

Technology companies and generic-drug makers have said the policy, known as the NHK-Fintiv rule after the PTAB rulings that established it, unfairly restricts the ability to seek inter partes review of patents under the America Invents Act. But in a decision Friday, the Federal Circuit all but ruled out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!