Inventors, Tech Are Taking The Brunt Of Alice Axes

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The vast majority of patents invalidated under Section 101 since the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision have been software related, and individual inventors are most likely to struggle in patent eligibility challenges, according to a new study from Stanford Law School researchers. The study by Mark Lemley and Samantha Zyontz, published on Tuesday in the Journal of Empirical Legal Studies, found that "Alice has overwhelmingly been a doctrine about IT, not life sciences," that individuals have been impacted far more than nonpracticing entities or companies, that invalidity rates have been trending downward and that very few patents survive a 101 fight...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS