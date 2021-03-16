PhRMA Can't Get Minn. Insulin Pricing Law Overturned

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge tossed a lawsuit by the drug industry's top lobbying group that sought to overturn a state law requiring drugmakers to provide insulin to low-income diabetic patients, saying the group can't seek an injunction in federal court but might be able to pursue compensation in state court. U.S. District Judge David S. Doty said Monday that the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America's claims that the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act violates the takings clause of the Fifth Amendment do not hold up. The judge said PhRMA lacks standing to bring a claim because it seeks an injunction...

