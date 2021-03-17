Home Care Co. Says Ex-Exec Spied For Rival

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- CareCentrix says that one of its former executives worked as a spy within the home health care company to provide a rival business with confidential information and then tried to hide his alleged wrongdoing when he left. In a redacted amended complaint made public on Monday, CareCentrix Inc. and its parent company NDES Holdings LLC accused Marcus Lanznar and Signify Health LLC of working with each other to swipe CareCentrix's trade secrets for Signify Health's own use. Lanznar oversaw CareCentrix's post-acute care program, which allowed him to access high-level confidential information and strategies, the suit said. During his final three...

