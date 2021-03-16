Eli Lilly Wins Bid To Block HHS Drug Discount Rule

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 10:46 PM EDT) -- An Indiana federal judge on Tuesday granted Eli Lilly and Co's. bid to preliminarily block the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from deciding what discounts the drugmaker owes pharmacies that contract with hospitals in low-income areas. In a 31-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker held that Eli Lilly has succeeded in establishing that, in the absence of preliminary injunctive relief, the drugmaker is likely to be irreparably harmed because it wasn't able to give feedback on the HHS' rule change. "If the [HHS] rule were permitted to go into effect and was later determined to have been...

