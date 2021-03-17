European Insurers Pledge To Be Transparent With AI Data

Law360, London (March 17, 2021, 3:57 PM GMT) -- European insurers will be open about the way they use information related to artificial intelligence, including complaints over data use, according to an agreement reached between industry groups and a services sector trade union. Three trade associations and trade union UNI Europa Finance signed a Joint Declaration on Artificial Intelligence, pledging on Tuesday that the technology should be rolled out in a "responsible and ethical" manner. The associations are Insurance Europe, the European Federation of Insurance Intermediaries and the Association of Mutual Insurers and Insurance Cooperatives in Europe. The agreement states that companies, workers and trades unions should ensure they comply with...

