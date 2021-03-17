Swiss Watchdog Rejects Bitcoin Banking License Application

Law360, London (March 17, 2021, 11:13 AM GMT) -- The Swiss finance regulator has rejected an application from Bitcoin Suisse AG for a banking license, citing concerns on Wednesday about the ability of the digital currency to resist money laundering and financial crime. Bitcoin Suisse's application is not eligible for approval, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, known as FINMA, said, pointing to "weaknesses" in its defenses. The company specializes in digital currency and cryptocurrency. "FINMA has informed the company that, based on current information, it considers it to be ineligible for approval and that the prognosis is unfavorable," the regulator said. "Among other things there are indications of weaknesses...

