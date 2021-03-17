Irish Central Bank To Focus On Crypto-Asset Firms' AML

Law360, London (March 17, 2021, 1:01 PM GMT) -- The Irish central bank has said it will ramp up regulation of cryptocurrencies and virtual assets in 2021, with a focus on bringing the crypto-market into line with the European Union's rules on combating money laundering. Derville Rowland, director general for financial conduct at the Central Bank of Ireland, said on Tuesday that its supervisory work this year will focus on making sure that so-called virtual asset service providers — firms that deal in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin — are up to scratch on standards in anti-money laundering controls and countering the financing of terrorism. Digital asset companies will be included in the...

