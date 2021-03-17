EU Forcing Banks To Take Part In 'Basel' Monitoring Exercise

Law360, London (March 17, 2021, 2:35 PM GMT) -- Europe's banking regulator has said that it will begin forcing most of the bloc's lenders to report information about their capital holdings, an exercise which is currently voluntary and limited to larger institutions, as it seeks to gain more data to shape regulations. The European Banking Authority said on Tuesday that it will expand its voluntary Basel monitoring exercise from December to bring in smaller lenders. The global Basel III framework forces banks to boost their capital holdings and report their liquidity levels to regulators to help reduce reliance on borrowed money. Larger lenders that are considered to be systemically important to...

