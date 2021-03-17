FCA Eyes US Model To Boost Boardroom Diversity

Law360, London (March 17, 2021, 4:07 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday that it is considering changing stock market rules to fall in line with the U.S. so that companies listed on London exchanges are encouraged to make their boardrooms more diverse. Many finance companies are still failing to appoint women to top roles, as figures show they represent less than one in three senior managers. FCA Chief Executive Nikhil Rathi said the regulator is considering using supervisory tools to encourage companies on the London Stock Exchange to improve their gender diversity. This could include adding diversity as a requirement in the Senior Managers and Certificate Regime,...

