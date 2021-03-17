Georgia's New Dem Sens. Signal Shift In Judicial Picks

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Georgia's recently elected Democratic U.S. senators have picked a diverse and left-leaning group to vet candidates for federal district judge and U.S. attorney, underlining how the Peach State could see a major shift in nominations after 15 years with two Republican senators. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff named the members of their joint Federal Nominations Advisory Commission on Tuesday. The senators said the 15-member panel will review applications for key federal positions — including two upcoming vacancies in the Atlanta-based Northern District of Georgia — and "advise the senators on their findings before the senators make their final recommendations to...

