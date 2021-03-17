'Reply All' To Opposing Counsel Not An Ethics Violation In NJ

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 10:22 PM EDT) -- When a New Jersey attorney includes their own client on emails to opposing attorneys, they are giving implied consent for the opposing attorney to "reply all" and include the client in a response email, the state's Advisory Committee on Professional Ethics said in an opinion made public Tuesday. In an opinion that runs counter to findings by bar associations or ethics committees in several other states, including Illinois, Alaska, North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky, the committee, which is appointed by the New Jersey Supreme Court, found last week that emails have a "conversational element" and are closer to conference calls...

