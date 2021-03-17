FERC Urged To Keep Customers Off Hook For Trade Org Dues

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The Center for Biological Diversity on Wednesday petitioned the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to stop allowing ratepayer funds to presumptively pay for utilities' membership in trade organizations, arguing it isn't the job of ratepayers to fund political efforts they don't agree with. Utilities are generally able to recover costs from ratepayers, and the dues they pay to industry groups like Edison Electric Institute are presumptively part of that recovery, the CBD said in the petition. It said utilities are asked to subtract payments for political activities like lobbying. But the group wants the status quo reversed so those dues are assumed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS