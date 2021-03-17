Dems Urge Biden To Spike 'Cancer Alley' Plant Permit

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 2:40 PM EDT) -- Congressional Democrats on Wednesday called on President Joe Biden to fulfill his environmental justice promises and revoke a construction permit issued for a Formosa Plastics Corp. petrochemical complex located in Louisiana's so-called "Cancer Alley." Allowing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to approve the Clean Water Act permit for the facility would be a "leap backwards" from Biden's stated environmental justice goals, Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz., chair of the House Committee on Natural Resources, and Rep. A. Donald McEachin, D-Va., said in a letter to Biden. The lawmakers said that allowing the plant to go forward would cause "irreparable harm" to...

