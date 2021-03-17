Citing 'Hamlet,' Fed. Circ. Backs Nix Of Patent App Claims

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday confessed both doubt and wonder over assertions from two biophysicists that they had invented "quantum entanglement," affirming the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's rejection of claims in four patent applications, while also suggesting the patent office might want to heed Hamlet's advice. Huping Hu and Maoxin Wu came up short in their consolidated pro se appeal, with the three-judge panel upholding the PTAB's decisions in 2019 that turned down claims in their patent applications purporting to cover a method by which one particle could be altered by manipulating a separate and unconnected particle through a process...

