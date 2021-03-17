4th Circ. Says TM Owners Can Use Both Appellate Routes

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Weighing in on Frito-Lay Inc.'s long-running trademark battle over "Pretzel Crisps," the Fourth Circuit issued a novel ruling Wednesday that a brand owner is still allowed to file a so-called de novo appeal to a district court if it has already gone to the Federal Circuit. Calling it an issue of first impression, the appeals court said Snyder's-Lance Inc. was not foreclosed from using that maneuver to challenge a 2017 decision by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board that its "Pretzel Crisps" trademark was generic. A trial judge had ruled that Snyder's-Lance was barred from that route because it had already...

