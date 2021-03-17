Cred Inc. Creditors Push Jail Time For Ex-CFO In Ch. 11

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Creditors of cryptocurrency investment firm Cred Inc. are seeking jail time for the company's former chief financial officer in a Chapter 11 contempt proceeding, but will have to take their fight to Delaware federal court after a bankruptcy judge said Wednesday he doesn't have the authority to incarcerate people for actions taken outside the bankruptcy court. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey said during a virtual hearing that the request for jail time presented a question about the bankruptcy court's authority to issue a contempt order that would result in Alexander's arrest. Further complicating matters is a Chapter 11 examiner's report...

