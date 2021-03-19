FTC Should Have Global Antitrust Regulatory Aspirations

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 2:55 PM EDT) -- The world is full of antitrust regulators, but the Federal Trade Commission is unquestionably the leader. So it wasn't entirely surprising or out of order when the agency issued a report last month that was grandly titled "The FTC's Role in a Changing World."[1] The report emphasized the considerable benefits of international cooperation among national agencies on issues such as effective antitrust enforcement for consumers and avoiding regulatory distortions for businesses. Those are worthy goals, to be sure. Nevertheless, the report suffered from a striking lack of ambition. At a time when leading U.S. companies are being unfairly raked over the...

