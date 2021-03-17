IRS To Delay Tax Filing Deadline 1 Month, Lawmakers Say

Amy Lee Rosen By

Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., left, and Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J., announced the IRS will push back the regular tax return filing deadline to May 17. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 3:37 PM EDT) -- The IRS will push back the tax return filing deadline to May 17 from April 15 after being pressured for a delay because of the pandemic and the new $1.9 trillion relief law, two top House tax writers said Wednesday.The one-month extension was commended by House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., and Oversight Subcommittee Chairman Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J. They said the delay was needed to give the public and practitioners more time to file tax returns due to hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic and tax changes in the recently passedThe Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Department of the Treasury did not immediately confirm the delay."This extension is absolutely necessary to give Americans some needed flexibility in a time of unprecedented crisis," Neal and Pascrell said in a statement.In January, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said thereto push the tax filing and payment deadlines beyond April 15 despite multiple requests by lawmakers and industry groups.Representatives from Neal's and Pascrell's offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment.In February the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants by March on whether it would extend the tax return filing and payment deadlines. The AICPA recommended a July 15 deadline, saying many tax practitioners were struggling to calculate and make tax payments as well as file their tax returns.Rettig doubled-down on the IRS' position earlier in March when he saida need to extend the tax deadline since it would be needlessly confusing. The IRSon Feb. 12, which was later than the usual start in January due to the need to conduct more programming and test its systems. Rettig is scheduled to testify before Pascrell's subcommittee on Thursday.A day after Rettig's statement, theto the IRS and Treasury asking to extend the deadline due to the late start of the filing season and the unavailability of many forms for electronic filing."It is simply not possible for many taxpayers and their tax advisers to meet their filing and payment obligations that are due on April 15," AICPA said.A few days after AICPA's second letter,extend the deadline, saying the pandemic "continues to impose titanic strain on the agency and on taxpayers."On Tuesday, a group ofthat also urged the IRS to extend the tax return deadline, saying not only was the start of the tax season delayed but recent legislative changes like the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act made it necessary to give individuals and businesses more time to respond. Among other things, the new law exempts $10,200 of unemployment compensation from tax for people with adjusted gross incomes below $150,000, the letter said.--Editing by Tim Ruel.Update: This story has been updated with background information.

