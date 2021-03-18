Ariz. High Court Urged Not To Block High-Income Tax Measure

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- An Arizona trial court properly denied requests to block a 3.5% income tax surcharge on the state's highest earners that voters passed in November, the measure's sponsor told the state's highest court, saying the measure was constitutional. Arguments by the tax's challengers that Proposition 208 was facially unconstitutional were properly rejected by the trial court, Invest in Education, the measure's sponsor, told the Arizona Supreme Court on Monday. The trial court also correctly rejected the challengers' claims that the measure needed a supermajority to pass, the group said. The court also properly held that the challengers had failed to prove they...

