Okla. Dodges Suit Over Pot License Residency Rules

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal judge threw out a lawsuit challenging the state's residency requirement for its medical marijuana license holders, saying Wednesday the state is protected from the lawsuit by the Eleventh Amendment. U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot said under the U.S. Constitution, Washington cannabis company Original Investments can't sue the state directly to stop the requirements because the amendment bars lawsuits against the states unless they consent to them. But he suggested the complaint could be restructured to comply with the Constitution by seeking to block state officials from enforcing the residency requirement — and he gave the company two weeks...

