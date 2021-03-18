Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Okla. Dodges Suit Over Pot License Residency Rules

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal judge threw out a lawsuit challenging the state's residency requirement for its medical marijuana license holders, saying Wednesday the state is protected from the lawsuit by the Eleventh Amendment.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot said under the U.S. Constitution, Washington cannabis company Original Investments can't sue the state directly to stop the requirements because the amendment bars lawsuits against the states unless they consent to them. But he suggested the complaint could be restructured to comply with the Constitution by seeking to block state officials from enforcing the residency requirement — and he gave the company two weeks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!