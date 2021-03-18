UK To Overhaul Auditing Regime Following Major Scandals

Law360, London (March 18, 2021, 11:43 AM GMT) -- The government launched a sweeping plan on Thursday to reform the auditing industry and target rogue executives who have been "asleep at the wheel" after a series of high-profile corporate collapses. Plans to shake up the audit sector have been unveiled after the collapse of big companies including travel giant Thomas Cook. (Photo by Robert Smith/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images) The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has floated wide-ranging plans that involve creating a new regulator and drawing up competition rules to break the dominance of the "Big Four" audit companies. There will also be new powers to claw...

