5 More Arrested In Crackdown On €8.5M Investor Scam

Law360, London (March 18, 2021, 5:34 PM GMT) -- Five more people have been arrested in Bulgaria as part of a Europe-wide crackdown on a €8.5 million ($10 million) scam that used bogus cryptocurrency and online investment schemes to defraud victims, Eurojust said Thursday. Authorities also searched various premises and seized computer and telecommunications equipment in a coordinated day of action this week against suspected criminals behind the fraud, the European Union's agency for coordinating criminal justice said. The raids and arrests follow previous action on this same case, including December raids when authorities seized luxury cars and goods worth €50 million and arrested nine suspects in Bulgaria and Serbia,...

