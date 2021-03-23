Ashurst Lures Financial Regulation Partner From A&O

Law360, London (March 23, 2021, 4:29 PM GMT) -- Ashurst LLP has snagged a new financial regulation partner from rival Allen & Overy LLP to join its London office, building on the expansion of its financial services regulation practice, the firm has announced. Etay Katz, a financial services expert who has been a partner at Allen & Overy for 10 years, will join Ashurst as a partner in its financial regulatory practice, the firm has said. Katz will help Ashurst move into a new regulatory regime in the aftermath of Brexit. "Etay is a great addition to our team," Jake Green, global co-head of financial regulatory, said in a statement on...

